Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -9 overnight.
Special Weather Statement: Snow beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday night. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm possible.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Kelsey Deschamplain who won the Wawa Minor Hockey cash draw of $5,000!
- Congratulations also to Alfred Mayr (Neebing) who won $2,487,390 in the Thunder Bay 50/50 Draw for March.
- They are having lots of fun keeping the St. Mary’s shipping channel open. As of last night, there were 5 Coast Guard vessels working
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – March 30 - March 30, 2026
- Saturday Morning News – March 28 - March 28, 2026
- Friday Morning News – March 27 - March 27, 2026