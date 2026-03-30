Breaking News

Monday Morning News – March 30

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Special Weather Statement: Snow beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday night. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm possible.

Road Conditions:

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Kelsey Deschamplain who won the Wawa Minor Hockey cash draw of $5,000!
  • Congratulations also to Alfred Mayr (Neebing) who won $2,487,390 in the Thunder Bay 50/50 Draw for March.
  • They are having lots of fun keeping the St. Mary’s shipping channel open. As of last night, there were 5 Coast Guard vessels working

 

Brenda Stockton
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