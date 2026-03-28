Saturday Morning News – March 28

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -4. Wind chill -20 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Periods of light snow ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low -9. Wind chill -5 this evening and -12 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Lots at the MMCC today – Ladies Curling Bonspiel and Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament
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