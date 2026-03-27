Ontario Autism Coalition Responds to Autism Funding Increase

The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) acknowledges the Ontario government’s announcement to increase the Ontario Autism Program (OAP) by approximately $200 million. The OAC emphatically calls on the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services to direct this funding exclusively to Core Clinical Services to serve the 67,000 children and youth who are still waiting. This year’s increase must also be made permanent, which would provide much-needed stability for the sector.

“We are grateful to see the government move away from the cycle of temporary funding patches,” said Alina Cameron, President of the Ontario Autism Coalition. “With 67,000 children and youth waiting for life-changing core services, every dollar of this ‘new’ funding must be protected from administrative bloat.”

There is a serious risk that this funding could be absorbed by administrative costs or secondary programs that do not address the core crisis. Minister Parsa absolutely must not allow that to happen.

“For years, families have been trapped on a waitlist that is triple the size it was when the Ford government came to power,'” said Kate Dudley-Logue, OAC Vice-President of Community Outreach. “Foundational services and one-time workshops have their place, but they are not a substitute for the intensive, evidence-based therapy—like ABA, SLP, and OT—that children need to thrive. This budget increase will only be a success if it translates directly into more ‘Invitation to Core Clinical Services’ letters landing in parents’ mailboxes.”

The OAC remains committed to holding the government accountable for how these funds are dispersed. The Coalition will continue to advocate for full transparency, shorter wait times, and a program that truly meets the clinical needs of every autistic child and youth in Ontario.