Weather:
|Today
|Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -25 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. 40% chance of flurries before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -15. Wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.
Road Conditions:
- Sad to hear that Darrell “Dash” Crofts, who teamed with Jim Seals for hits “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer,” has died at the age of 87, in Austin, Texas.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – March 27 - March 27, 2026
- Thursday Morning News – March 26 - March 26, 2026
- Canada and Alberta reach agreement-in-principle on methane equivalency - March 25, 2026