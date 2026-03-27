Breaking News

Friday Morning News – March 27

Weather: 

Today Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -25 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. 40% chance of flurries before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -15. Wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.

Road Conditions:

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Darrell “Dash” Crofts, who teamed with Jim Seals for hits “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer,” has died at the age of  87, in  Austin, Texas.
Brenda Stockton
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