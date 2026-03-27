FIRLOTTE, Bert A.

Passed away unexpectedly doing the thing he loved to do, out snowmobiling on Saturday, March 15, 2026 at the age of 65.

Beloved husband of Julie. Supportive and proud father of David and Tamara. Cherished and fun-loving grandfather of Ryan and Nico. Dear son of the late Irma and Arnold Firlotte. Dear brother of the late Gord (late Janet), Sterling (Carmen), Terry, Bruce (Dianna), Gail Moore (Todd) and Darlene (Jay). Son-in-law of the late Julianna and Walter Lesnik. Brother-in-law of Edward Lesnik, Liz Lesnick (Peter), Marianne Matte (Dave) and Rozalie Bussineau (Jeff). He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Bert was known by many and will be missed by his friends in Wawa and area, especially by his and Julie’s special friends at Anjigami.

At Bert’s request there will be no services at this time. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of his life will be held in June 2026. Exact dates, time and locations will be announced once confirmed.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca