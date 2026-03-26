Michipicoten River Village – Voluntary Water Conservation Requested

Please be advised that municipal employees are currently performing emergency repairs on a water main pipe providing water to residents in the Mission. The repairs are expected to take place between Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, 2026.

While staff aims to complete this work with contractors as quick as possible, we believe there will be minimal disruption in the water service.

Voluntary Water Conservation Requested

To ensure an adequate supply remains for essential services, such as firefighting, all residents are requested to voluntarily reduce their water usage immediately until the repairs are completed.

How You Can Help

We ask that you reduce non-essential water usage by:

Limiting indoor water use: Take shorter showers (under 5 minutes), discontinue use of dishwashers or run dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.

Turning off taps: Do not let the tap run while brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Postpone: If possible, reduce high water use tasks.

We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation in helping to maintain our community water supply during this event.