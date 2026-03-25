SABOURIN, Floyd

Went to be with his Creator and the family that went before him, on Sunday March 22, 2026 at the Wilson Memorial Hospital, Marathon at the age of 77 years.

Dear son of the late Laura and Robert Sabourin. Loving brother of Marilyn Swanson (late Martin), late Noreen Sabourin, the late Claire Sabourin, the late Abel Sabourin (late Angie), late Hazel Cherniski (late Michael), the late Mary-Ann McWatch (late Hector), and the late Johnny.

He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis Regis Church, Mobert on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. A traditional funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.