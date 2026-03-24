Bushplane Museum Launches Campaign for Significant Building Repairs

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre launched a major fundraising campaign to raise funds for critical repairs needed to the building.

With the campaign tagline “Our heritage lives under this roof,” the museum is inviting the community to help preserve the landmark that not only protects decades of aviation history, but also serves as a vibrant hub for tourism, events, and family-friendly experiences.

“The leaking roof is no longer manageable, and it’s risking the loss of a place that brings us together. Our team should be focused on serving the 5,000 seniors and children who participate in our programs, or the 2,500 students who receive experiential education.

Planning around leaks just isn’t sustainable,” says Robin Wilson, General Manager. In addition to replacing the roofing, the campaign will help to fund a new HVAC system in the main museum hangar and improvements to insulation. Today, museum visitors and staff are greeted not only by iconic aircraft and treasured exhibits, but also by the sight of dozens of red buckets strategically placed to catch water from chronic leaks. While these buckets have become an all-too-familiar feature in the hangar, they are a stark reminder of the urgent need for a long-term solution.

“The Bushplane Museum is more than an attraction; it is a cornerstone of Sault Ste. Marie’s cultural and tourism landscape. It tells the story of Ontario’s aviation and firefighting heritage, welcomes more than 55,000 visitors from around the world each year, and contributes $3.3 million annually in tourism economic impact,” says Wilson. “Raising the funds to do the much-needed repairs to the building will also help our partners and businesses that rely on us, including Entomica Insectarium, Northern Superior Brewing Co., Killarney Air Services, the White Pines Field School, the Air Cadets and select

modelling clubs.”

The entire project is estimated to cost $4.7 million and the Bushplane has tentatively secured 50% of the funding required. “The Bushplane Museum has been part of Sault Ste. Marie for over 35 years, sharing a story that began more than a century ago. As the only nmuseum in Canada focused on bush planes and natural resource management, this history is ours to protect.

With your support, we can preserve it and continue building a community gather space that inspires, educates, and connects our community.” Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Donations can be made here: bushplanedonate.com

About the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, located on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is a unique museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of bush flying and forest fire management in Canada. With 24 aircraft, interactive exhibits, and a reputation as one of the city’s top attractions, the Bushplane Museum is a destination for

families, aviation enthusiasts, and history lovers alike.