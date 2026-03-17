Mar 17, 2026 at 13:06
Hwy 11 from Matheson to Cochrane closed due to weather (12:22).
Mar 17, 2026 at 13:02
Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Cochrane due to weather 12:01.
Mar 17, 2026 at 11:07
Hwy 11 from Longlac to North Bay is open (10:56)
Mar 17, 2026 at 10:03
Hwy 11 SB Hearst to North Bay closed due to weather (10:03)Mar 17, 2026 at 09:18
Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Hearst due to weather (9:04).
Mar 16, 2026 at 07:59
Hwy 11 has been opened between Longlac and Hearst. it remains closed from Hearst to North Bay.
Mar 16, 2026 at 18:37
Hwy 11 remains closed from North Bay to Longlac due to weather.
Mar 16, 2026 at 06:30
Hwy 11 remains closed due to weather from North Bay to Longlac. The road closure was extended at 2:22 a.m.
Mar 15, 2026 at 21:32
Hwy 11 Closed due to weather from North Bay to Hearst (21:12)
Mar 15, 2026 at 20:02
Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Cochrane to Hearst.
- Hwy 11/17 (From Flying J/Pass Lake to Nipigon) CLOSED (03-17, 13:12) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 655 (Timmins to Driftwood) CLOSED (03-17, 13:08) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Englehart to Cochrane) Closed (03-17, 13:06) - March 17, 2026