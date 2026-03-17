Breaking News

Hwy 11 (Englehart to Cochrane) Closed (03-17, 13:06)

Mar 17, 2026 at 13:06

Hwy 11 from Matheson to Cochrane closed due to weather (12:22).

Mar 17, 2026 at 13:02

Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Cochrane due to weather 12:01.

Mar 17, 2026 at 11:07

Hwy 11 from Longlac to North Bay is open (10:56)

Mar 17, 2026 at 10:03

Hwy 11 SB Hearst to North Bay closed due to weather (10:03)

Mar 17, 2026 at 09:18

Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Hearst due to weather (9:04).

Mar 16, 2026 at 07:59

Hwy 11 has been opened between Longlac and Hearst. it remains closed from Hearst to North Bay.

Mar 16, 2026 at 18:37

Hwy 11 remains closed from North Bay to Longlac due to weather.

Mar 16, 2026 at 06:30

Hwy 11 remains closed due to weather from North Bay to Longlac. The road closure was extended at 2:22 a.m.

Mar 15, 2026 at 21:32

Hwy 11 Closed due to weather from North Bay to Hearst (21:12)

Mar 15, 2026 at 20:02

Hwy closures as of 20:00

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Cochrane to Hearst.

Brenda Stockton
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