Hwy 11 (Englehart to Cochrane) Closed (03-17, 13:06)

Mar 17, 2026 at 13:06

Hwy 11 from Matheson to Cochrane closed due to weather (12:22).

Mar 17, 2026 at 13:02

Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Cochrane due to weather 12:01.

Hwy 11 from Longlac to North Bay is open (10:56)

Mar 17, 2026 at 10:03

Hwy 11 SB Hearst to North Bay closed due to weather (10:03)

Hwy 11 closed from Englehart to Hearst due to weather (9:04).

Hwy 11 has been opened between Longlac and Hearst. it remains closed from Hearst to North Bay.

Hwy 11 remains closed from North Bay to Longlac due to weather.

Hwy 11 remains closed due to weather from North Bay to Longlac. The road closure was extended at 2:22 a.m.

Mar 15, 2026 at 21:32

Hwy 11 Closed due to weather from North Bay to Hearst (21:12)

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Cochrane to Hearst.