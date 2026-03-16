East Algoma OPP – Please avoid any unnecessary travel

East Algoma OPP is asking the public to avoid any unnecessary travel at this time as emergency crews, plow operators, tow operators, and officers continue working to clear the roads.
Current road conditions are hazardous, and multiple emergency vehicles are actively responding throughout the area. Limiting travel helps ensure that crews can safely and quickly assist motorists and remove disabled vehicles.
If you must travel, please drive with extreme caution:
Slow down and adjust your speed to the road conditions
Leave extra space between vehicles
Watch for emergency lights and move over when safe to do so
Keep a safe distance from tow trucks and roadside workers
Ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for winter conditions
Motorists are reminded that roads may remain slippery, visibility may change quickly, and conditions can deteriorate without warning.
Please stay home if possible and allow crews the space they need to safely restore roadways.
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