Canada strengthens construction material supply chains by investing in green shipping corridors

Canadians are seeing the effects of an ever-changing and unpredictable global economy. The Government of Canada is improving Canada’s climate competitiveness by investing in green shipping corridors and clean ports, which will support economic growth and build a more efficient and cleaner transportation system. The majority of domestic marine shipments are transported by Canadian-owned vessel companies.

MP for Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma Terry Sheehan welcomed the federal Minister of Transport, Steven MacKinnon, to the Algoma district to announce that R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.’s Ontario Trap Rock facility will receive up to $6.4million for their Trap Rock Electrification of Extended Ship Loading System project in Bruce Mines, funded under the Green Shipping Corridor Program.

This investment helps advance the Government of Canada’s commitment to build and buy Canadian by supporting domestic supply chains for essential construction materials. Aggregates from Ontario Trap Rock help build roads, rail lines, and other critical infrastructure across Canada. By supporting Canadian businesses that produce materials used in our infrastructure, we are ensuring that the workers of Bruce Mines are part of a resilient, made-in-Canada economy.

Ontario Trap Rock, owned by R.W. Tomlinson, is the largest employer in Bruce Mines, employing approximately 50 full-time workers, and the quarry has decades of reserves remaining. The project, along with planned dock expansion, will allow the facility to increase annual shipments by up to 25 percent, helping ensure the continued long-term viability of this important economic asset to the local community and to the provincial and Canadian economy. R.W. Tomlinson is a Canadian, family-owned company that has been operating for over 70 years.

By investing in low-carbon and net-zero emission technologies, the project will reduce emissions from the marine sector while making our supply chains more efficient in moving construction materials through the Great Lakes. The electrified system is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also reducing truck traffic crossing Highway 17, improving safety and reducing impacts for the local community.

“This investment is great news for Bruce Mines and the North Shore region. Projects like this show that small towns can lead the way in building a stronger economy while protecting the environment for future generations. I’m proud to see local workers and businesses at the forefront of the transition to cleaner industry.” – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma

“Canada’s supply chains must be both competitive and sustainable. Investments like this one are helping build the next generation of green shipping corridors across the Great Lakes, reducing emissions while ensuring the materials that build our communities move efficiently and reliably.” – The Hon. Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

“Ontario Trap Rock has long been an important part of our community and a key local employer. This investment supports the modernization of their operations while reducing truck traffic and environmental impacts in our area. Projects like this help strengthen our local economy and support sustainable growth for Bruce Mines.” –Lory Patteri, Mayor of Bruce Mines

“As a proudly Canadian-owned, family-run company that has operated for more than 70 years, R.W. Tomlinson is committed to investing in innovative and sustainable solutions for the future. This project at Ontario Trap Rock will help reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and strengthen the movement of essential construction materials throughout the Great Lakes region. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to support cleaner transportation and continued economic opportunities for Bruce Mines and Northern Ontario” – Ron Tomlinson, CEO, R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.