Sault College Closure due to Weather-Related Conditions

Sault College has announced the closure of its campus and the cancellation of all in-person classes and activities effective immediately through Monday, March 16, 2026, due to ongoing inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.

Closure Details

The College will not be accessible to students, employees, or community partners during this period. This includes all on-campus services, offices, and in-person activities. The closure also extends to offsite College operations and student placements unless specific placement-site procedures or governing policies indicate otherwise.

Unless otherwise communicated, Sault College expects to resume normal operations on the morning of Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

More information for staff, students and the general public can be found at: https://www.saultcollege.ca/school-closure

The safety of our students, employees, and partners remains our top priority. Everyone is encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow local weather and road authority advisories.