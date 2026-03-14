SE OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal MSV collision on Perry Lake

The Superior East Wawa detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Perry Lake, east of Wawa.

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 1:00 am, the Superior East OPP responded to a serious, single motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision on Perry Lake.

The driver of the MSV, a 65-year-old person from Wawa, was deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.