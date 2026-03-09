Monday Morning News – March 9

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to -2 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. 30% chance of flurries before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low -8. Wind chill -14 overnight.
Roads:
- Hwy 101 was reported as being icy from Ghost Lake to Wawa earlier this morning – drive safe.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the winners in the annual Wawa Firefighters cash draw.Winning $1,000 is
Carol Peters, Sam Tremblay, and Jeff Farquiharson (Sudbury). The Grand Prize winner of $10,000.00 is Courtney Proulx of Sault Ste Marie.
