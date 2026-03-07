Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 7th

Weather:

Today Periods of rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending this afternoon then cloudy. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill -5 this evening and -15 overnight.

Road Conditions:

Although the cameras show bare and wet, motorists should be aware that ponding is a feature of warm weather. Please drive with care.

News Tidbits:

  • Good luck to all the anglers in this weekend’s derby. Be careful of increased traffic, especially of anglers on snowmachines headed to the MMCC.
  • Don’t forget to “Spring Forward”. Adjust your clocks tonight, and check all batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
Brenda Stockton
