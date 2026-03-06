Friday Morning News – March 6

Weather:
|Today
|Freezing drizzle changing to drizzle this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Fog patches. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of snow before morning. Risk of freezing rain early this evening. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Low -2.
Road Conditions:
Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing rain has been reported from Missinabie Corners to Wawa. Freezing drizzle is also visible on the Red Rock, Montreal River, Goulais Bay, and White River road cams.
News Tidbits:
- Good luck to all the anglers in this weekend’s ice fishing derby. Please watch out for increased vehicle and snowmobiler traffic.
- As gold continues to rise in value – Discovery announced the acquisition of Glencore’s Kidd Operations (Timmins) on March 3rd. The vision is to more than double gold production in Timmins to over half a million ounces per year.
