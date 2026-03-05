Thursday Morning News – March 5

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy with 60% chance of snow or freezing drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of snow early this evening. Freezing drizzle beginning overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low-8. Wind chill near -13.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget Canadian Tire’s 1st Annual Fish Friday. They are celebrating the annual ice-fishing derby with giveaways at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 Noon. In addition they are raising funds for Jumpstart by selling minimum $5 Jumpstart items for a chance to guess the weight of a mystery fish to win a $600 grand prize! It’s a 30x the points day for Triangle Card members.
