Celebrate Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie from now until March 31!

The Dialogue Network and its partners are proud to launch the 28th edition of Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF). This year’s theme? Activate Your Francophonie! All through March, the 2026 RVF co-spokespersons, Katherine Plouffe and Mehdi Cayenne, will be activating their Francophonie. And while they’re celebrating from east to west, hundreds of activities will be taking place across the country.

Communities coming alive from coast to coast to coast

This year’s visuals feature colours that pop, highlighting the radiant energy that unites Canada’s Francophone communities. The RVF will have thousands of people fired up and celebrating in their part of the country!

Over 200 schools, libraries and organizations have booked free screenings by the National Film Board.

Over 30 organizations have received an RVF microgrant to help them celebrate Francophone culture in their region.

Spokesperson Mehdi Cayenne will be activating his Francophonie during a tour featuring school workshops and public performances.

The trailblazing show “L’Expérience Évasion” will be doing a school tour as part of the RVF!

The comedy tour will stop in nine cities and will feature comedians like Jonathan Dion, Mario Jean and Stéphanie Morin-Robert.

Many more wonderful activities will be taking place across Canada throughout the month of March! For more details, check out our events calendar on RVF.ca/en.

Contests that get people involved

The RVF is once again running its ever-popular national contests with awesome prizes! There’s something for everyone!

The “Équipe-toi” contest is brought to you by NAV Canada, the Regroupement des éditeurs franco-canadiens (REFC) and Parks Canada. Meet teams of all kinds from across the country, and vote for your favourite video in each category!

The “Comme on dit par chez nous” contest is back! Courtesy of the Language Portal of Canada (an initiative of the Translation Bureau at Public Services and Procurement Canada) and Air Canada, this contest will have you laughing and discovering new Francophone expressions.

Mots en couleurs, a contest for elementary students, is presented by the Language Portal of Canada and the Les libraires network. This contest features colouring pages with cute characters and spelling challenges in the characters’ speech bubbles.

Une activité qui voyage is made possible by Air Canada. Send in a short video explaining how you activate your Francophonie in your community!

Exciting national programming

Starting on March 1, you’ll be able to see all the programming for this lively edition of the RVF, designed to bring people together! The RVF site (RVF.ca/en) gives you access to educational and community resources and allows you to explore French cultural content, from music and audio plays to activities and contests for students.

This year, the RVF brings you the TFO special Avoir su, selon Mehdi Cayenne, intended primarily for students from 12 to 15 years old. Teachers can fill out a form to receive the TFO special free of charge. The show is hosted by Mehdi and comes with an instructional guide. This offer is only available until March 31, so sign up today!