GHC Offering Free Cervical Cancer Screening Clinics for Individuals Without a Primary Care Provider

In partnership with the Algoma Ontario Health Team (AOHT), Group Health Centre (GHC) is offering free cervical cancer screening clinics to individuals without a primary care provider. These clinics will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, and Friday, March 27, 2026, at GHC’s 773 Great Northern Road location.

Appointments are available:

Friday, March 13: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As part of an ongoing initiative supported by AOHT, these clinics aim to improve access to cervical screening for individuals who may otherwise struggle to receive this critical preventive care.

“Cervical screening continues to be a vital tool in early detection and prevention of cervical cancer,” said Carol McDowell, a Nurse Practitioner at GHC. “These clinics ensure that individuals without a primary care provider still receive equal access to essential health services, empowering them to take charge of their cervical health and get the care they need.”

Reflecting on their experience at last year’s clinic, one patient shared, “The nurse and staff were friendly and professional. They made me feel at ease. Thank you so much.”

The Ontario Cervical Screening Program recommends that eligible individuals—including women, transmasculine, and non-binary people—who have been sexually active schedule a cervical screening every three years starting at age 25. This is the most effective method for detecting early cell changes that could lead to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is highly treatable when caught early. Routine screening helps detect human papillomavirus (HPV)—the leading cause of cervical cancer—as well as abnormal cells before they can develop into cancer. Early detection significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer and improves survival rates.

How to Book an Appointment:

Individuals without a primary care provider can schedule an appointment by calling 705 -759-7465.

GHC patients or those with access to GHC’s Access Care Clinic who need cervical screening should contact their healthcare provider’s office directly to book an appointment.

Community members who have a primary care provider outside of GHC and are due for a cervical screening are encouraged to contact their provider’s office to schedule a test.