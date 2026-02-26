Thursday Mornng News – February 26

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -22 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow ending overnight then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget – Legion Ladies Luncheon today! Macaroni & Cheese or Egg Salad Sandwich. Both served with your choice of Tomato Vegetable Soup or a Tossed Salad. Your dessert, Tea or Coffee is included.
- If you are interested in paramedics… Sault College is launching a new two-year Primary Care Paramedic diploma program in the fall. Employment opportunities after graduation look good, as current data estimates that the North will need roughly 450 new paramedics within three years.
- Good to hear that on February 24th (World Spay Day), the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society provided 227 free spay and neuter surgeries in Barrie, Stouffville, Durham, Thunder Bay and Sudbury. Thanks to generous supporters, all procedures were offered at no cost to underserved members of the community, enabling the Ontario SPCA to reach families and animals who might not have been able to access this care otherwise. This event could prevent more than an estimated 12,000 unplanned puppies and kittens from ending up in shelters.
