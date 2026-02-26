Shelter in Place – Village Road – Mississauga First Nation, Blind River

Members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are responding to an incident involving possibly armed individuals in the residential area of Village Road in Mississauga First Nation, Blind River (8:40 a.m.).
Residents in the immediate area are urged to shelter-in-place and adhere to the following safety precautions:
- If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location
- If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows
- Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention
- Follow all instructions from officers on scene
Individuals not currently in the affected area are requested to avoid travelling there until further notice. An increased police presence can be expected while officers continue their response and investigation.
We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving a shelter-in-place can cause. The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve this situation and maintain public safety.
Further information will be released as it becomes available. Members of the public are asked to follow the OPP North East Region on X or Facebook for up-to-date information.
