New student trustees elected at CSC Nouvelon for the next school year

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the election of two new student trustees who will begin their term for the 2026-2027 school year on August 1, 2026. Emilie Philippe, a grade 11 student at École secondaire catholique l’Horizon (Val Caron), will be the new student trustee for the Sudbury/Manitoulin district, succeeding Elianne Bernier. Havana Thibodeau-Bello, a grade 11 student at École secondaire Saint‑Joseph (Wawa), will be the new student trustee for the Algoma district, succeeding Lydia Raddon.

Havana Thibodeau-Bello is known for her leadership, organizational skills, and commitment to contributing actively to her school community. Passionate about business and politics, she puts her skills to use as the Prime Minister of the Student Parliament at ÉS Saint‑Joseph, as well as through her previous involvement in Ontario’s Legislative Page Program in Toronto. Havana brings positive energy, contagious determination, and a global outlook to everything she undertakes. Proud of her Cuban and Francophone roots, she also runs her own small jewelry business, which allows her to express her creativity, develop her entrepreneurial spirit, and strengthen her interpersonal skills. Havana also leads an active lifestyle, taking part in cross‑country running, soccer, and dance.

Emilie Philippe is actively involved in school life as a member of the Student Parliament at ÉSC l’Horizon, where she contributes to planning activities that foster a welcoming and inclusive environment. Her leadership and initiative are also reflected in her community engagements. In addition to holding a part‑time job, Emilie shares her athletic and academic skills by coaching young ringette athletes and tutoring elementary students. A proud Francophone, she participated in CSC Nouvelon leadership camps as well as events organized by the Fédération de la jeunesse franco-ontarienne (FESFO). She has also represented her school on the soccer, badminton, and volleyball teams. Driven by strong motivation and a passion for ringette, Emilie has also begun working toward establishing a ringette team at her school.

“We warmly congratulate all students who submitted their candidacy and thank the Student Senate for its engagement in the election process,” says Ms. Suzanne Salituri, Chair of CSC Nouvelon. “Our two new student trustees, elected by their peers, will proudly represent the student voice and play an essential role in promoting French‑language Catholic education.”

“Emilie and Havana will excel in their role as student representatives at the Board and in the Student Senate,” says Mr. Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon. “We are proud to see our students recognize the importance of this role and to witness how this enriching experience allows them to further develop their Catholic and Francophone leadership within their school and community.”