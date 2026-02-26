Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – February 26

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 10 13
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 9 12
MATHIAS, Danette 2 9 13
SPENCER, Diane 2 9 13
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 8 13
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 8 13
AMOS, Tracy 7 7 11
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 7 12
SZEKELY, Annik 7 7 13
TAVELLA, Debbie 7 7 12
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 11 6 13
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 4 13
SWITZER, Anya 13 2 12
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 1 13
COE, Melanie 15 0 12

Game Schedule for Tuesday, March 3rd. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm MICHALCEWICZ COE PARSON MATHIAS
SZEKELY SPENCER BUSSINEAU LESCHISHIN
8:00 pm CHIUPKA SWITZER BONITZKE
AMOS TREMBLAY TAVELLA
BYE: SMITH-MORIN
