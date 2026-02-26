Ladies Curling Standings – February 26

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|10
|13
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|9
|12
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|9
|13
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|9
|13
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|8
|13
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|8
|13
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|7
|11
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|7
|12
|SZEKELY, Annik
|7
|7
|13
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|7
|7
|12
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|11
|6
|13
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|4
|13
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|2
|12
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|1
|13
|COE, Melanie
|15
|0
|12
Game Schedule for Tuesday, March 3rd. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|MICHALCEWICZ
|COE
|PARSON
|MATHIAS
|SZEKELY
|SPENCER
|BUSSINEAU
|LESCHISHIN
|8:00 pm
|CHIUPKA
|SWITZER
|BONITZKE
|AMOS
|TREMBLAY
|TAVELLA
|BYE:
|SMITH-MORIN
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Exploration hivernale pour les élèves de l’école Saint‑Joseph - February 26, 2026
- Exploration hivernale pour les élèves de l’école Saint‑Joseph - February 26, 2026
- New student trustees elected at CSC Nouvelon for the next school year - February 26, 2026