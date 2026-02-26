Exploration hivernale pour les élèves de l’école Saint‑Joseph

In February, Grade 6, 7, and 8 students from École Saint‑Joseph (Wawa) had the opportunity to explore the beautiful winter landscape of their community during a snowshoeing outing on snow-covered trails. Wearing snowshoes, students enjoyed the fresh air while discovering one of the many outdoor recreation areas available in their region. This educational trip helped promote well‑being, physical activity, and healthy living, while also creating memorable moments among classmates.