East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after unwanted person call

On February 23, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after attending an unwanted person call at a gas station convenient store on Highway 17.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. police attended and spoke to the male in question who was very agitated, uncooperative with police, and causing a disturbance at the store. During this interaction, a black pickup truck pulled into the parking lot and the driver exited the vehicle to enter the store, leaving a young person in the truck. The male police were dealing with proceeded to enter the pickup truck and drive away. Police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the male, ensuring the safety of the child.

Reginald (Reggie) Edward MATHESON, 38-years-old, from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Abduction of person under 14

Breach of Recognizance

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 2, 2026.