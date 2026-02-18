Breaking News

Bus Cancellations – Batchawana Eastwards

Due to the impending inclement weather, and visibility concerns forecasted for today, all school related transportation will be cancelled in the following areas:
  • Sault Ste Marie – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont 
  • Central Algoma – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon  
  • North Shore – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Spanish 
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
Note – all school related transportation will be running for students attending schools in Elliot Lake, Wawa, White River, Chapleau & Hornepayne for today.
Brenda Stockton
