Bus Cancellations – Batchawana Eastwards

Due to the impending inclement weather, and visibility concerns forecasted for today, all school related transportation will be cancelled in the following areas:

Sault Ste Marie – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont

Central Algoma – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon

North Shore – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Spanish

Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.