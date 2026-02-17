Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 17th

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill near -9. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -11. Wind chill -9 this evening and -21 overnight.

Roads:

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Vincent Prevost who won the WVFD’s Valentine’s Day Draw!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*