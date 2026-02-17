Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill near -9. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -11. Wind chill -9 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Vincent Prevost who won the WVFD’s Valentine’s Day Draw!
- WFD Responds to Fire on Broadway Avenue UPDATED - February 17, 2026
- New Store Welcomed by Shoppers - February 17, 2026
- Tuesday Morning News – February 17th - February 17, 2026