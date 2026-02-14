SSM Police – Additional Charges Laid in Ongoing Sexual Assault Investigation

On February 11, 2026, detectives with the Toronto Police Service arrested 41-year-old Derek Morgan on additional charges as part of an ongoing investigation led by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

On October 9, 2025, the accused was arrested and charged with four offences as the result of an investigation into the sexual assault of two inmates while employed at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and subsequently remanded. Detectives continued to investigate the matter.

As a result of the continued investigation, detectives developed grounds to lay additional charges in relation to the two previously identified victims. The investigation revealed further incidents involving breaches of trust as a public officer, indecent acts, and sexual assaults. Detectives identified three additional victims, one of whom was sexually assaulted by the accused on multiple occasions.

On February 11, 2026, detectives with the Toronto Police Service attended the Toronto South Detention Centre, where the accused remains in custody, and arrested them on the additional charges.

The accused is charged with:

Breach of Trust by Public Officer x5

Indecent Act – Public Place x2

Sexual Assault x2

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or other incidents of the same nature, are asked to contact Detective Constable Andrea Brunetta at (705) 949-6300 ext. 351.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law, for more information click here.