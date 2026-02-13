Wawa Fire Department Awarded 2025 Royal Canadian Legion Charitable Foundation Grant

In 2025, the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association applied to the Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation and was awarded $7000.00. This donation has been allocated to a new edraulic rescue combi tool, which has replaced our old hydraulic tool.

All the members of the Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Department would like to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to the Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation, Royal Canadian Branch 429 & Ladies Auxiliary and Mary Anne Pearson for their support in securing this funding.