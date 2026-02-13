CSC Nouvelon appoints Director of Learning Support Services

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Tammy Fortin as Director of Learning Support Services – Early childhood to grade 6. Recognized for her leadership and diverse educational background, Ms. Fortin will assume her new role on March 9, 2026.

With more than 25 years of experience in education, Ms. Fortin has held various teaching and leadership positions in CSC Nouvelon schools and at the Board office. Since 2018, she has supported elementary school staff and students as a consultant responsible for French, Mathematics, Science and Technology, as well as innovative classroom initiatives.

Through her career, Tammy Fortin gained an in-depth understanding of pedagogical methods and strong skills in program planning, intervention, and data analysis to effectively meet the Board’s academic priorities. Her sustained commitment to student well-being and achievement, innovation, and identity building represents a valuable asset for CSC Nouvelon. With proven expertise in literacy, numeracy, differentiated instruction, and the Universal Design for Learning approach, Ms. Fortin will ensure the implementation of programs and services that directly support CSC Nouvelon students in their learning from early childhood to grade 6.

“Drawing on her experience and commitment to quality learning support services, Tammy Fortin will continue to support the success and well-being of our students and staff,” said Mr. Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon. “In her new role, Ms. Fortin will collaborate with her team and our education partners to fully contribute to the development of our professional learning community.”

CSC Nouvelon thanks Ms. Lyne Breton who is retiring after more than 35 years dedicated to French-language Catholic education, including 10 years as Director of Learning Support Services – Early childhood to grade 6. Ms. Breton has led numerous priority initiatives aimed at supporting students’ academic growth, from their first interaction with the school environment through grade 6. The CSC Nouvelon family wishes her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.