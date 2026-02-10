Tuesday Morning News – February 10

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -7.
|Tonight
|Light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -7 this evening and -15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College is relocating its Greenstone Campus from Longlac to Geraldton. The Geraldton campus will be co-located at Geraldton Composite High School through a partnership with the Superior-Greenstone District School Board. The site will serve as a post-secondary access point for the region, supporting credentialed programs, apprenticeship pathways, specialized workforce training, and Academic Upgrading/Get SET programming.
- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be hosting an inaugural Polar Plunge event in support of Special Olympics athletes on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.
