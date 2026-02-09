Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 9

Weather:

Today Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -4. Wind chill -19 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
Tonight Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -6. Wind chill -13 this evening.

Roads:

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*