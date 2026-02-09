East Algoma OPP – Person located and taken to hospital

Police are investigating after an individual was located with serious injuries in Thessalon.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a report of an individual in medical distress at a residence on Main Street. Upon arrival, one person was located with serious injuries and was subsequently transported to hospital.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.