Saturday Morning News – February 7

Weather:
|Today
|Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Otherwise sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill -34 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -28. Wind chill -24 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
- Don’t forget the Mixed Curling Bonspiel at the MMCC today!
