Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -18 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low -23. Wind chill near -31. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- BMI Group has commited $10M to Char’s Espanola biocarbon project located at Bioveld North, a former pulp and paper mill site in Espanola, that BMI recently acquired.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – February 8 - February 6, 2026
- Hwy 17 (Schreiber to Pass Lake)CLOSED – 7:42 - February 5, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Beardmore) CLOSED – 7:24 - February 5, 2026