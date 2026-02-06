Friday Morning News – February 8

Breaking News

Today Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -18 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low -23. Wind chill near -31. Risk of frostbite.

  • BMI Group has commited $10M to Char’s Espanola biocarbon project located at Bioveld North, a former pulp and paper mill site in Espanola, that BMI recently acquired.
