Accelerated Mining Supervisor Common Core launches this spring

Workplace Safety North (WSN) is pleased to announce the release of its new Accelerated Mining Supervisor Common Core training pathway launching in May.

The Accelerated pathway is a streamlined delivery option that allows mining supervisors to complete required training more quickly. Delivered over four to five days, each course provides practical instruction while meeting all Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD) Modular Training Standard requirements.

“We’re excited to introduce the Accelerated pathway, which gives mining operations the option to have supervisors trained in less time,” says Cindy Schiewek, WSN Executive Director of Health and Safety Services. “It responds directly to industry demand for more flexible training options, while maintaining the same high standards for quality and learner outcomes.”

In addition to the Accelerated pathway, WSN continues to offer its Classic pathway for Mining Supervisor Common Core training, a proven, in-depth approach to supervisor education. “The Classic pathway can be taken on its own or alongside the Accelerated pathway. It offers flexibility by allowing individual modules to be taken as needed. If someone wants to dive deeper into a focus area like managing employees or ground control, they can do that,” says Schiewek. “To enhance training, our Health and Safety Specialists can support employers with one-to-one coaching in the workplace, helping supervisors apply what they learned in the classroom.”

Both training pathways meet all MLITSD requirements and are delivered to the same quality standards.

“Training will be offered regularly in Sudbury, Timmins, and Thunder Bay, providing reliable access to legislated supervisor training across northern Ontario,” says Schiewek. “Employers will also be able to book training at their site if preferred.”

Starting this summer and running until March 31, 2027, WSN is offering free online refresher training for supervisors who have already completed a WSN Common Core program. This training helps supervisors stay up to date on legislation and workplace safety changes.

To recognize participants’ commitment to workplace safety, those who complete any WSN Mining Supervisor Common Core program will receive a free miner’s lunchbox.