Thursday Morning News – February 5th

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -19 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill near -12.
Roads:
- If you are planning to drive west today, be aware that Hwy 17 is closed from Schreiber to Pass Lake
- …and Hwy 11 Nipigon to Beardmore is closed due to poor road and weather conditions.
News Tidbits:
- Great News! Due to a concerted effort by the SnoRider’s, local volunteers & businesses, Marathon and SSM Clubs, D Trail is open!
