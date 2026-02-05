Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – February 5th

Weather:

Today Periods of snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -19 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill near -12.

Roads:

  • If you are planning to drive west today, be aware that Hwy 17 is closed from Schreiber to Pass Lake
  • …and Hwy 11 Nipigon to Beardmore is closed due to poor road and weather conditions.

News Tidbits:

  • Great News! Due to a concerted effort by the SnoRider’s, local volunteers & businesses, Marathon and SSM Clubs, D Trail is open!
