Ladies Curling Standings – February 4

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 9 11
SPENCER, Diane 2 8 10
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 7 9
MATHIAS, Danette 4 7 10
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 4 7 10
PARSONS, Rochelle 6 6 9
SZEKELY, Annik 6 6 11
TAVELLA, Debbie 6 6 10
AMOS, Tracy 9 5 9
LESCHISHIN, Barb 9 5 10
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 9 5 11
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 3 10
SWITZER, Anya 13 1 10
COE, Melanie 14 0 10
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 0 10

Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 10th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm SMITH-MORIN CHIUPKA AMOS TREMBLAY
TAVELLA SZEKELY SPENCER BUSSINEAU
8:00 pm PARSONS SWITZER LESCHISHIN
MATHIAS MICHALCEWICZ BONITZKE
BYE: COE

 

