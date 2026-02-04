|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|9
|11
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|8
|10
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|7
|9
|MATHIAS, Danette
|4
|7
|10
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|4
|7
|10
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|6
|6
|9
|SZEKELY, Annik
|6
|6
|11
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|6
|6
|10
|AMOS, Tracy
|9
|5
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|9
|5
|10
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|9
|5
|11
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|3
|10
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|1
|10
|COE, Melanie
|14
|0
|10
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|0
|10
Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 10th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|SMITH-MORIN
|CHIUPKA
|AMOS
|TREMBLAY
|TAVELLA
|SZEKELY
|SPENCER
|BUSSINEAU
|8:00 pm
|PARSONS
|SWITZER
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
|MICHALCEWICZ
|BONITZKE
|BYE:
|COE
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- “Enough Is Enough,” NDP renews calls for government action following fatal Hwy 11 crash in Hearst - February 4, 2026
- Ladies Curling Standings – February 4 - February 4, 2026
- Building Resilience in Uncertain Times - February 3, 2026