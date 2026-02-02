Sault Police Not Participating in Federal Government Assault-Style Firearm Compensation Program

The federal government’s Assault-Style Firearm Compensation Program entered its nationwide declaration period on January 19, 2026.

After careful consideration, and in line with the approach taken by many police services across Ontario, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS) is not participating in this program at this time.

The program is being administered at the federal level, and participation by municipal police services is not mandated.

“With resource constraints and competing operational responsibilities in mind, the SSMPS will continue to focus its efforts on frontline policing, preventing crime, and supporting victims,” says Chief Brent Duguay. “These priorities remain integral to the provision of adequate and effective policing and community safety.”

The SSMPS will continue to work collaboratively with our law enforcement and government partners to advance these shared public-safety priorities.

The SSMPS will also continue to accept the voluntary surrender of firearms from members of the public for disposal. For more information on disposing of a firearm, please call (705) 949-6300 or visit saultpolice.ca/firearm-safety

For additional information regarding the federal buy-back program, please visit the Government of Canada website.