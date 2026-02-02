NOWW Announces LitFest Keynote Author Waubgeshig Rice

Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop (NOWW) is pleased to announce author Waubgeshig Rice will be the guest author/Keynote speaker for LitFest 2026!

“NOWW is thrilled to be hosting Waubgeshig Rice as our keynote speaker for Litfest 2026,” says NOWW president Alex Marino. “With experience in Journalism, short fiction, and three award-winning novels to his credit, Waub’s work is representative of what it means to write in the North!”

As an author and journalist from Wasauksing First Nation, Rice has written four books, most notably the bestselling novel Moon of the Crusted Snow, published in 2018, and its sequel, Moon of the Turning Leaves, published in 2023. He graduated from the journalism program at Toronto Metropolitan University in 2002 and spent most of his journalism career with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a video journalist and radio host.

In addition to his writing endeavours, Waubgeshig is an eclectic public speaker, delivering keynote addresses and workshops, engaging in multimedia interviews, and contributing to various panels at literary festivals and conferences. He speaks on creative writing and oral storytelling, contemporary Anishinaabe culture and matters, Indigenous representation in arts and media, and more. He will join NOWW on Friday May 22 for a public reading, will run a literary workshop on Saturday, May 23, and be the keynote speaker for the 2026 LitFest Awards Party and Gala Dinner that night.

“Waub is at a very exciting time in his career,” says Marino. “And we’re very lucky to have him bring his energy and perspective to our festival this year.”

LitFest 2026 includes public reading, a Book Fair, 3 literary/publishing workshops, the 28th Annual Literary Contest Awards and a Gala Dinner. More info on LitFest 2026 to come!