Weather:
|Today
|Snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -6 this morning and -17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -20. Wind chill -17 this evening and -26 overnight.
Roads:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Tamawa Road area) One Lane due to a collision CLEARED - February 2, 2026
- Heavy Snow Expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) - February 2, 2026
- Monday Morning News – February 2nd - February 2, 2026