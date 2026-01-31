Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – January 31

Weather:

Today Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill m-26 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40% chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -23 this evening.

Roads:

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Catherine O’Hara, whose career spanned over 50 years. I will always remember the dinner party scene in Beetlejuice, where Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz performed Day-o.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*