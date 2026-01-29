Thursday Morning News – January 29

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -32 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -25 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- North Shore Health Network (Thessalon) will close their ER from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
