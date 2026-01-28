Wednesday Morning News – January 28

Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -31 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -28. Wind chill -23 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- More worries in the gaming world: Last week, Ubisoft announced a major reset, resulting in the cancellation of six games, as well as delays for seven other titles, the closure of its Halifax mobile studio and Stockholm studio, and a mandate for all remaining staff to return to in-office work five days a week. Ubisoft is also proposing a voluntary round of redundancies as it seeks to further reduce operating costs. This could result in as many as 200 jobs cut at Ubisoft’s Paris headquarters. said to be about 18% of the company’s Paris HQ workforce, said to number approximately 1100 employees in total.
