Tuesday Morning News – January 27

Weather:

Today Flurries or local snow squalls ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 14. Wind chill -28 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 22. Wind chill -26 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls off Lake Superior this morning and tonight from Wawa to SSM.

  • Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.
  • Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm this morning, additional snowfall tonight near 10 cm.
  • Peak snowfall rates near 5 cm per hour.

News:

  • Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana. The highway closed at 21:31 last night.
