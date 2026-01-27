Weather:
|Today
|Flurries or local snow squalls ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 14. Wind chill -28 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 22. Wind chill -26 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls off Lake Superior this morning and tonight from Wawa to SSM.
- Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.
- Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm this morning, additional snowfall tonight near 10 cm.
- Peak snowfall rates near 5 cm per hour.
News:
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN – Jan 27, 12:47 - January 27, 2026
- Emergency Services respond to collision on Mackey - January 27, 2026
- Tuesday Morning News – January 27 - January 27, 2026