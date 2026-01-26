Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 26

Weather:

Today Increasing cloudiness. 30% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -34 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Snow with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -19. Wind chill near -25.

 

