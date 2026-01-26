Weather:
|Today
|Increasing cloudiness. 30% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -34 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Snow with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -19. Wind chill near -25.
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED 21:36 - January 26, 2026
- Highway 17 (Montreal River area (Twilight Road)) Cleared 20:08 - January 26, 2026
- Monday Morning News – January 26 - January 26, 2026