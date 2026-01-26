James Bay OPP – Lookind for assistance after Collision

The James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 11 eastbound, east of Red Pine Road North in Cochrane. When police arrived, one of the involved vehicles had already left the area. The collision occurred approximately between 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and minor injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a transport truck, last seen traveling eastbound on Highway 11 near Lookout Road.

James Bay OPP is encouraging the driver and any passengers to contact the investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.