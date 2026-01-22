Thursday Morning News – January 22

Weather:
Today A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries changing to 70% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -16. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low. Tonight Partly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h. Low -29. Wind chill -28 this evening and -41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
News Tidbits:
- With the additional snowfall, streets have become thinner, and banks higher. Please watch for pedestrians, and kids walkinr to and from school,
- Hwy 11 (Kenogami Area) OPEN – Jan 22 at 12:44 - January 22, 2026
- Hwy 556 (Heyden to Aubrey Falls) OPEN – Jan 22 at 11:40 - January 22, 2026
- Hwy 144 (Gogama area – Wizard Lake Road W) One Lane – Jan 22 11:13 - January 22, 2026