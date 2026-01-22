Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – January 22

Weather: 

  • Today A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries changing to 70% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -16. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    Tonight Partly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h. Low -29. Wind chill -28 this evening and -41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

News Tidbits:

  • With the additional snowfall, streets have become thinner, and banks higher. Please watch for pedestrians, and kids walkinr to and from school,
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*