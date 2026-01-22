PM Carney builds resilient partnerships & attracts new investments at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

January 21, 2026

Davos, Switzerland

As the global economy shifts, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control: we are diversifying our trade partnerships and attracting massive new investments to build a stronger, more sustainable, more resilient economy.

As part of this mission, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF Annual Meeting brings together nearly 3,000 leaders from government, business, academia, and international organisations, representing more than 130 countries.

On January 20, the Prime Minister delivered a special address in which he outlined Canada’s approach of principled and pragmatic engagement. He argued that in an era of great power rivalry, middle powers like Canada are not powerless – that we can shape the outcomes we want by acting together.

In Switzerland, Prime Minister Carney met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, to discuss the changes in global trade and security. He focused on maintaining international support for a strong, independent, and sovereign Ukraine, highlighting recent advancements to achieve a just and lasting peace, and outlined Canada’s roadmap for strengthening existing relationships and building a web of resilient new trade networks.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to make. In meetings with European leaders, the Prime Minister expressed his strong opposition to tariffs over Greenland, calling for focused talks to achieve the shared objectives of security and prosperity for the Arctic. He outlined ongoing efforts by Canada to increase investments in Arctic defence, security, and infrastructure, and maintained that the most effective way to ensure Arctic security is by working within the NATO Alliance.

At the Annual Meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the Gaza Board of Peace and appreciated President Trump’s leadership in bringing the conflict in Gaza to an end, including through the declaration of Phase Two.

To catalyse massive investment in Canada, the Prime Minister met with business leaders from companies with a combined market capitalisation of approximately $10 trillion – representing immense potential for new investments in Canada’s infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and defence sectors. He emphasised Canada’s competitive advantages in clean and conventional energy, defence, agriculture, AI, quantum computing, and health technology – and its role as a premier destination for global capital and investment. He underscored Canada’s mission to unleash $1 trillion in investment over the next five years, while building a stronger, more sustainable, and globally competitive economy.

The Prime Minister’s participation at the WEF Annual Meeting builds on his latest engagements in the People’s Republic of China, where he launched a new strategic partnership across energy, agri-food, and financial services, and in Qatar, where he secured a new partnership to expand trade, attract investment, and accelerate bilateral defence cooperation.

In an increasingly uncertain world, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are leveraging trade, investment, and resilient partnerships that will generate meaningful opportunities at home and build a stronger, more independent Canadian economy.