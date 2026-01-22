Happenings at Wawa First United – 3rd Sunday after Epiphany

Third Sunday after Epiphany

Matthew 4:12-23 Jesus begins his ministry

In this time of the year when the nights are still long, the Light of Christ continues shining in the midst of the shadows of night. Isaiah wrote of light shining in a time of tremendous fear. The psalmist writes of God being light and by that light bringing salvation to people caught up in a lack of hope. Even Matthew’s gospel opens with the ominous note of John being arrested and then goes on to refer to Isaiah and the light. Can God be present in deep shadows of danger, fear, and despair? Of Course! How has God been present in these times? God has been faithfully present through all time, even as the circumstances changed, and can God be continue to be? Does the light of God extend beyond the wavelengths that we are able to experience? In the world today, in our society, through our musicians, our poets, our writers, God continue to present us with wondrous light. Sometimes when we are having a difficult time, writing, listening to music, poetry, will help lift your spirit and you will feel the light and presence.

Creation Connection:

Light comes in many forms. Human eyes can typically only perceive light between 380 and 740 nanometres, with infrared and ultraviolet beyond our capacity to experience. However, infrared and ultraviolet do exist. What lies beyond our present “sight”, beyond our comprehension, beyond our personal experience, and beyond our rations explanations?

Sunday Scripture Readings January 25/26

Isaiah 9:1-4 The people have seen a great light

1 Corinthians 1:10-18 Overcome divisions and find unity.

Announcements:

Sunday, January 25th Our service is with Marathon, 11 am. All who wish to share our faith journey are welcome to join us at First United. We will also be celebrating Communion.

The Pray Shaw group will meet Jan. 24th in the Family Room at the Church at 2-3:30 pm, You are welcome to join the group. Materials can be supplied if needed.